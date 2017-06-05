Kingsport caregiver charged with $250K theft, exploitation

Ryan Darrelle Dockery, 31, is scheduled for arraignment on July 14. A Sullivan County grand jury originally indicted Dockery in February of 2016, according to presentments, but she was not located and arrested until May 25 of this year.

Court records show that Dockery faces charges of theft of more than $250,000, a Class A felony, and willful neglect and willful exploitation of a vulnerable adult, each a Class E felony. Between August of 2013 and August of 2014, Dockery is alleged to have illegally accessed funds of a Kingsport man she was privately employed to care for.

Sullivan County District Attorney Amy Hinkle says a neighbor was worried about the victim and contacted authorities, spurring the lengthy investigation. The victim has since passed away.

Dockery, whose address is listed in court records as 1345 Chesnut St., Kingsport, was released from the Sullivan County jail on $50,000 bond. Citing impending court proceedings, authorities are declining to release additional details about the case at this time.