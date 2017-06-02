Appalachia man sentenced in drug, perjury cases

Carl Burton Hubbard was found guilty Thursday in Wise County Circuit Court for distribution of Oxycodone resulting from charges against him in early 2015. While free on bond, authorities began another investigation into reports Hubbard had attempted to prevent a witness from testifying against him.

Investigators say Hubbard tried to get the witness to leave the region so the witness would be unavailable to testify in court, provided the witness with paperwork to deceive prosecutors, and told the witness to commit lies in court.

During that time Hubbard was on active supervised probation on various felony offenses including distribution of drugs, grand larceny, conspiracy and destruction of property.

On Thursday 10 years of Hubbard's total sentence was suspended, and must complete an additional three years of supervised probation following his release.

Wise County Commonwealth's Attorney Chuck Slemp said illicit distribution of prescription drugs "continues to be a significant source of crime in our region. We are focused on fighting this problem and will seek lengthy sentences, like this, for repeat offenders. Moreover, I hope this case will send a strong message that we will not tolerate any attempt to violate the integrity of our judicial system."