Norton man pleads no contest to shooting drinking buddy

Lemay was found fuilty of malicious wounding and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony and was sentenced to 23 years with 18 years and six months suspended. Lemay will have 12 years' active supervised probation upon his release after serving four years and six months in prison.

On Dec. 1 of last year City of Norton and Virginia State Police officers were dispatched to an area behind Norton Community Hospital in reference to the sound of gunshots. A hospital staffer reported shots coming from a nearby apartment complext.

Upon investigating the staffer observed a male lying in an apartment breezeway and another male standing over him. The victim had a gunshot wound to the abdomen and told rescue personnel he was shot by "Tim."

Lemay advised officers that he and the victim had been drinking alcoholic beverages together as well as methamphetamine. After becoming intoxicated the pair started shooting a gun into a field near the aparment. At some point the two men began wrestling over the firearm and the gun discharged.

Lemay admitted shooting the victim. Both men made multiple, varying statements about the incident, probably a result of intoxication from alcohol and drugs, authorities said. No motive for the shooting was determined and authorities said the two men remain on friendly terms.

Wise County Commonwealth's Attorney Chuck Slemp said the case "is an example of what can go wrong when you mix drugs and alcohol. Without the diligent efforts of our law enforcement and first responders on the scene, this case could have ended very differently."

Lemay had initially been charged with attempted first degree murder. Slemp said a review of the case "and during preparation for trial, the evidence did not support a prosecution on the attempted murder charge."