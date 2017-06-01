Naked man blames indecent exposure on doctor's orders

Sullivan County Sheriff's Office

May 31

A woman reported that when she visited her son's house to drop off juice for her grandchildren, a woman hit her with a chair. When she was knocked to the ground by the attack, $1,000 was allegedly snatched from her purse. The suspect offered a different version of events: the complainant had arrived to bum money, then sat outside blowing the horn on her vehicle, causing a disturbance. Due to a lack of evidence, police took no action.

When police responded to reports of a disturbance at a Kingsport home, the residents advised the loud noises "must have been the TV." While on scene, an odor of marijuana was detected, with a man then leading police to a gram of pot hidden behind a bathroom tile. He was issued a misdemeanor citation for drug possession.

Hawkins County Sheriff's Office

May 30

A theft report was filed at a church in Whitesburg, where someone had stolen a sign for the cemetery.

When a deputy responded to a shoplifting complaint at the Dollar General in Rogersville, the suspect claimed a bag of Folgers had simply "fell into her purse." A consent search also located pills she wasn't prescribed and a cut straw, spurring her arrest for theft and drug possession.

Kingsport Police Department

May 29

On a ramp leading from Fort Henry Drive to John B. Dennis, an officer spotted a stopped Mercedes with legs "hanging out of the door." The driver was found sprawled out across front seats and asked to exit the car. Through slurred speech, he explained getting a flat tire "after he drove through the grass" — adding that he previously had a few beers while playing golf. He was arrested for DUI.

A clerk at a market on North Eastman Road called police about a man causing an unspecified disturbance. The suspect was located nearby pushing a car with a flat tire, but as an officer approached he hopped back in. He claimed he had no idea why the store employee made him leave, and was observed to have constricted pupils and "foam around the edge of his mouth." When he refused to exit the vehicle a struggle ensued, ending with him being taken to the ground. A check of his information found he was driving on a revoked license, while an inventory of his car located $1,800 cash and a pistol. He was arrested on several charges including DUI and possession of a handgun while intoxicated.

May 31

At 1:40 p.m. police were called to an apartment complex on Lewis Lane. Five women then directed the officer to the end of one of the buildings, saying that a man's nude sunbathing is an "ongoing occurrence." The suspect, 67, was indeed found lying outside on a lounge chair, sans any clothing. When questioned, he explained that his doctor advised him to get more vitamin D, "and the sun was a good source." He was arrested for indecent exposure.