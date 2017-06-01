Kingsport police seek tips on Smart Cuts burglary

* On Sunday Kingsport police were called to Smart Cuts, 2400 West Stone Drive. They found a door ajar and damage to the knob, while an inside office was ransacked.

* A prepared cash deposit was missing, totaling nearly $1,000.

* A review of surveillance video reveals two young while males committing the crime at approximately 4:30 a.m.

* If you have information on the suspects pictured, call Kingsport police at (423) 229-9429 or (423) 246-9111. Tips can also be submitted online: https://www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us