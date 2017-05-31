Man beaten with skateboard in downtown Kingsport

Sullivan County Sheriff's Office

May 26

Two suspicious males were reported on a Kingsport street allegedly "asking people to buy steaks at whatever price they are willing to pay."

May 27

— In response to a possible overdose, police found that a woman had not ingested medication, but was instead drunk. While on scene, her boyfriend advised he was leaving her, which caused the female to become "irate." In the presence of police, she broke glass out of a garage door and "rolled in the floor," then took off out of the home "at a staggering sprint." When she fell to the ground, she was arrested for public intoxication.

— A woman told dispatchers that her husband was angry and had left their home bleeding heavily. The injury occurred when he "busted a coffee cup on his head."

Hawkins County Sheriff's Office

May 26

— Police were alerted to a woman "standing in the middle of the roadway yelling." She was located on Colonial Road in Rogersville, where another witness stated she had been walking into oncoming traffic. She emitted a strong odor of alcohol and admitted to drinking, prompting her arrest for public intoxication.

— A be on the lookout alert was issued for a reckless pickup on Highway 11-W. Police found the vehicle in a Surgoinsville parking lot, where the driver exited and was acting "extremely nervous." When an officer asked to speak with him, he jumped back in the cab, opened a medicine bottle and started swallowing pills. Following a brief scuffle, he was detained. A search of his vehicle located several types of medication, digital scales, pipes, syringes and a small bag containing a white residue. He was arrested on multiple drug charges and a charge of destruction of evidence.

May 28

A resident of Goshen Valley Road called police about an unknown woman who knocked on the door. The suspect first claimed to be there to repossess a vehicle then asked for gas money. A deputy located the woman walking nearby, where she claimed to work for a towing a company. Police contacted the business to learn she was not an employee. They also located meth in her bra and backpack. She was arrested on an active warrant and additionally charged with drug possession.

May 29

A woman locked her boyfriend out of their home during an argument, spurred by him "wanting to take her car to a friend's house to smoke weed." He kicked his way back inside, then pushed her down and slapped her. Injuries were observed on the woman, and he was arrested for aggravated domestic assault.

Kingsport Police Department

May 27

— Employees of Domino's Pizza on West Center Street arrived at work to find a window had been shattered. Inside, a 32-inch TV and a safe were missing. Detectives responded to review surveillance footage, and an investigation is continuing.

— Officers were called to Family Dollar on West Sullivan Street, where several witnesses said two men had been fighting. A potential victim was located walking nearby and bleeding from the head. He said that when he told another man to stop contacting his girlfriend, the suspect "struck him on the top of the head, without warning, using a skateboard." The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment, while the man with the skateboard was found running from the scene. It had blood on a wheel, prompting his arrest for aggravated assault.