Kingsport woman allegedly stabs boyfriend in back

Virginia D. Collins, 52, of 818 Oak St., Apartment 322, was jailed Tuesday evening. At approximately 6:20 p.m., officers were called to a bus stop near her residence in Maple Oaks Apartments.

According to a Kingsport Police Department incident report, they found a 46-year-old man with a bleeding incision to his back, along with a knife on the ground with a bent blade. He reported that Collins, his girlfriend, had inflicted the injury inside her apartment, after which he then struck her in the face . Sullivan County EMS responded to treat the victim at the scene, then transported him to Holston Valley Medical Center.

Police report finding Collins sitting outside an entrance to the building. She reportedly told officers that she had not stabbed the man but "advised us that he had been beating her today." Bruising was observed on Collins' face, along with a small laceration to her foot. She was accompanied by her granddaughter, who did not observe the incident.

Collins was taken to the police department for questioning. Further interviews with the victim could not be conducted, as he was placed under sedation at the hospital and could not speak. According to a police report, medical staff advised the stabbing had left him with an internal injury to the lungs.

Collins was ultimately charged with aggravated domestic assault and booked into the city jail. As of Wednesday morning, she remained held on $15,000 bond.