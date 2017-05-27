Police respond to bomb threat at MeadowView

The fax claimed that explosives had been installed in the building, and the threat evolved into an extortion attempt, with the perpetrator demanding several thousand dollars in exchange for not detonating the explosives, according to the release, issued by KPD Public Information Officer Thomas M. Patton.

The release included the following:

• The threat originated from outside the United States and demanded that the ransom money be delivered via an electronic funds transfer.

• An ensuing investigation revealed absolutely no evidence to give the threat any credibility whatsoever.

• However, all threats must be taken seriously, so out of an abundance of caution, several local law enforcement explosives detection K-9 teams were called to the scene to thoroughly check the MeadowView properties.

• Ultimately no explosives were detected.

• The Kingsport Police Department would like to thank the generosity of neighboring law enforcement agencies, specifically the Johnson City Police Department, the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department, and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, which responded with K-9 teams to assist under mutual aid agreements.

• Marriott released the following statement: “Earlier today we received a bomb threat via fax. We immediately contacted the authorities. The police are managing the situation, and we are following their guidance. The safety and security of our guests and associates remain one of our highest priorities.”

• As of Saturday afternoon, the criminal investigation into the incident remained open and active.

• No additional details will be released at this time.