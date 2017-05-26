Two boys, 11 and 12, charged in Supermarket Row fire

On Friday morning, Kingsport police announced that the suspects, ages 11 and 12, are scheduled for arraignment on June 2 in Sullivan County Juvenile Court. Each is charged with reckless burning and aggravated criminal trespassing. Due to the suspects’ juvenile status, authorities will not release the boys’ names.

The pair were identified through a cooperative effort between Kingsport Police Department detectives and the Kingsport Fire Department Fire Marshal’s Office.

Although firefighters battled the blaze and smoldering remains for nearly 12 hours, bystanders and witnesses began supplying tips about the suspects shortly after emergency responders first arrived on the scene.

“Through further inquiry and analysis, to include subsequent interviews with the juveniles in question, investigators were able to positively establish that these two individuals did in fact start the fire,” states a KPD press release.

On the morning following last week’s fire, the KFD announced a pair of juveniles had admitted starting it. Kingsport police say that after consulting with the Sullivan County District Attorney’s Office, juvenile petitions were obtained against the boys on Thursday.

Their charges of reckless burning and aggravated criminal trespassing are both Class A misdemeanors. Reckless burning entails setting a fire in an unsafe manner which results in damages. More severe felony charges of arson stipulate a structure was intentionally damaged by fire or explosives.

On May 19, the KFD scrambled to the scene at approximately 3:20 p.m. KFD Public Education Officer Barry Brickey said smoke was initially coming from the right front corner of the empty former Oakwood supermarket. Personnel entered to attempt an interior attack, but they had to pull back due to a collapsing ceiling. Efforts then turned defensive to protect structures on the back side of the building.

More than two dozen firefighters fought the blaze, which was aided by gusts of wind. Firefighters donned oxygen masks as shifting smoke often blacked out the building, parking lot and Sullivan Street.

The potential effects of the smoke prompted a reverse 911 call from Kingsport Central Dispatch. It urged residents to close all doors, windows and shut off central air systems “if you can’t temporarily evacuate the area.” Brickey said the fire department also received reports of smoke north to Bloomingdale and northeast along Stone Drive to Indian Path Medical Center.

Some four hours after firefighters originally responded, the fire was under control, but they remained on the scene until approximately 2 a.m. the following morning to knock down hot spots. The building, which most recently housed Hometown IGA but closed a few years ago, was gutted.

Due to various grocery stores it has housed since 1950, the scene of the fire is referred to as “Supermarket Row.” In 2012, the Kingsport Economic Development Board purchased the property and adjoining parcels for $1.77 million.

In July of last year, the KEDB reached an agreement with Georgia-based Crossgate Partners LLC, which is planning to develop “upscale” lofts at the site. The estimated price tag of the project is $31 million.