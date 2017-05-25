Tip from juvenile nets pot bust in Pound

Pound Police Chief Tony Baker reports that Jeremy Ivan Branham, of 8306 Main St., was arrested Tuesday. Officers were led to Branham’s residence by a tip from a juvenile.

That individual, whose age was not specified, allegedly reported that a man offered to sell drugs near the Wildcat Gas Station on Main Street. An investigation reportedly established Branham as the suspect, and Assistant Chief Chris Strange “immediately” drove to the man’s home less than a half-mile away.

Following a “knock and talk” with Branham, officers received consent to conduct a search. Inside the residence, they allegedly found growing marijuana plants along with clonazepam, Suboxone and diazepam.

Though an exact amount of the drugs seized is not specified by Pound police, photos they provided show at least three baggies, several pill bottles and nine Mason jars stuffed with processed pot.

Branham was arrested at the scene and charged with manufacturing marijuana, possession with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule IV drugs, possession of Schedule II drugs and keeping a common nuisance. He was booked into the Duffield Regional Jail with no bond.