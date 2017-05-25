Swinger calls cops on one-night stand

Kingsport Police Department

May 24

— At Food City on North Eastman Road, loss prevention spotted a man pocketing a packet of candy. When confronted about the theft, the man stated that he hadn’t yet left the building and had money to pay for it — then darted back through the store. Knowing that “there was nowhere for the subject to run,” loss prevention stayed at the front exit and waited on him to return. When he did, he flashed a pocketknife and threatened employees: “I’ll cut you!” He was allowed to pass into the parking lot, where he hopped in a car and drove away. The incident, classified as aggravated assault, was forwarded to detectives for follow-up.

— In response to a custody dispute at an apartment complex, police advised a woman that she had no right to take her children. Despite multiple warnings to calm down, she continued to be argumentative and “refused to listen to advice.” After telling police they were going to “cause her to catch a murder charge,” she was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office

May 22

— Police were called to Stanley Valley Road, where a woman reported her husband held a knife to her throat during a dispute over medication. The suspect was arrested for domestic assault, but when officers tried to place him in a squad car, he resisted: “Go ahead and shoot me. I’m not getting in.” After being hit with a “drive-stun” from a Taser, he entered the vehicle voluntarily.

— A caller reported that someone had stolen her metal mailbox. In its place, the culprit had left a large river rock.

— A woman visited her sister’s home in Rogersville and fell asleep on a bed. Soon, the visitor’s enraged husband arrived, screaming about a stove left on at their residence. He dragged her off the bed by her feet — causing her to hit her head on the floor — and threw a paint bucket at his sister-in-law’s head. When police later visited the couple’s home to arrest him for assault, he refused to comply with commands and jerked away. After being Tasered, he ripped the probes from his chest, forcing deputies to tackle him to the ground. While being transported to jail, he threatened to kill the arresting officers.

May 24

Dispatch received a call about a man “in the fetal position” along Carolina Street in Mount Carmel. When a deputy arrived and spotted the suspect, he took off running through the yards of homes. Once caught, he stated he had fled due to an active warrant. A check of records came back clean, revealing he was mistaken. However, he did have meth in his pocket, spurring his arrest for drug possession. He was additionally charged with fleeing police.

Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office

May 24

A woman reported that she and her husband were being stalked by a man. The complainant said that he quizzes their neighbors to “gather information,” calls and texts from various phone and sits in his pickup “eating sandwiches waiting for them to leave.” She could provide a possible first name for the suspect, but no other information. The couple — who have an “open marriage” — had met him only once. That’s when they let him “enter their residence for one evening.”