Hawkins officer reportedly rescues woman being beaten

Shortly after 9:30 p.m. Sunday, HCSO Cpl. Jeremy Nash responded to a complaint of a domestic assault in progress at 240 Marble Hall Road just west of Rogersville.

“Upon my arrival, I walked up to the front porch and could hear a female screaming for help from inside the residence,” Nash stated in his report. “I tried the front door and it was locked. I could hear what appeared to be a struggle in progress inside, while the female was continuing to yell for help.”

Nash said he forced the door open and observed Anthony Shane Seals, 41, 240 Marble Hall Road, on top of his girlfriend on the floor in the living room hitting her in the face.

Nash then reportedly gave Seals verbal commands to stop the assault, and Seals complied, at which time he was arrested.

“I observed blood on the floor and his person,” Nash said. “I observed lacerations to (the girlfriend), one mainly from the back left side of her head.”

The female was transported by Hawkins County EMS to Hawkins County Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Upon searching Seals, deputies allegedly recovered a marijuana pipe in his pocket.

Seals was charged with domestic assault and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arraigned Monday in Sessions Court and released on $2,000 bond. His next court appearance is July 5.