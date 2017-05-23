Man arrested after performing lewd act outside hospital

Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office

May 17

A Rogersville man called police to report vandalism after discovering someone “threw a cup of some kind of sauce” onto his vehicle. No damage was observed.

May 18

A woman claimed that an acquaintance arrived to give her a ride, accompanied in the car by an unknown man and woman. She was then robbed of more than $700, according to her account, and forced out of the vehicle. No suspects were immediately located.

May 20

Officers visited a Rogersville home to serve a warrant for failure to appear. As they walked toward the residence, the wanted man exited and boasted, “Not today!” Following a brief foot chase, he was apprehended and additionally charged with evading arrest.

Kingsport Police Department

May 19

Security personnel escorted a discharged, angry patient out of Holston Valley Medical Center, telling him to leave the property. He then walked into the street and pulled down his pants, suggesting that the guard perform a specific act. According to a police report, two females also witnessed the display — which included masturbation — and thought the man was talking to them. An officer found the suspect walking nearby. He admitted only to yelling the obscene remark to the security guard. Nonetheless, he was arrested for indecent exposure.

May 21

Police were alerted to a possibly intoxicated man inside Walmart on Fort Henry Drive and found him pushing a buggy in an aisle. When questioned about his lethargic demeanor, he blamed it on “not sleeping for days.” A pat-down located brass knuckles in his pocket — which he tried to assure police was just a paperweight — and netted his arrest for possession of a prohibited weapon.

May 22

On Stone Drive, an officer spotted a vehicle “abruptly skidding to a stop.” When it pulled over and a female driver opened the door, police approached with blue lights flashing. The woman claimed a “piece of plastic” had fallen off her car. Meanwhile, loose ammunition was in plain view on the floorboard. When asked if a gun were present, a male passenger replied, “There should be one laying around here somewhere.” A subsequent search found a loaded revolver in a door compartment, along with 10 grams of meth, eight grams of cocaine and digital scales. The man was also in possession of $1,200 cash, while a search of the woman located a glass pipe in her vagina. Both were arrested on multiple drug offenses.