Former employee accused of embezzling from Kingsport dealership

Sean R. Davis, 35, of John Howze Road in Telford, was arrested Monday afternoon on a warrant. A Kingsport Police Department incident report on the alleged crime was first filed on April 17.

According to the complainant, the owner of Kia of Kingsport on East Stone Drive, Davis had been serving as finance manager at the dealership. An internal investigation had reportedly revealed Davis used his position to steal “at minimum $17,304.50.”

In collecting down payments for vehicles, Davis would allegedly “pocket some or all of the money or would apply money to older down payments to conceal prior theft.” When Davis was confronted about the financial discrepancies by supervisors, he reportedly “became very evasive.”

Davis was subsequently terminated from his position. How long he had been employed by Kia of Kingsport is not noted in police records, nor is the period of his alleged thefts.

On Monday afternoon, officers located Davis and placed him under arrest. He was booked into the city jail on a charge of embezzlement over $10,000 and scheduled for arraignment on Tuesday.