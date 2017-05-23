Deputy disarms man accused of terrorizing ex-wife, kids with shotgun

Bruce William Gunter, 29, 148 Ford Lane, Church Hill, was arraigned Monday in Hawkins County Sessions Court on one count of aggravated domestic assault, a Class C felony punishable by 3-6 years.

The charge stems from Gunter’s arrest the evening of May 18 at his ex-wife Kristy Fishburne’s residence on Fay Street in an unincorporated area of Hawkins County just north of Allandale.

Around 7 p.m., Montgomery responded to a domestic disturbance at the home.

Montgomery entered the residence and found broken glass and items tossed around the living room and heard screams coming from the kitchen.

“I continued toward the screaming in the kitchen portion of the residence and observed a male later identified as Bruce Gunter screaming in the kitchen with a 20-gauge shotgun in his right hand,” Montgomery stated in his report. “I gave Mr. Gunter several verbal commands to drop the firearm, to which he replied ‘F--- you. Get out of my house.’ At this time, I drew my service weapon and gave several more verbal commands, and he threw the firearm against the wall in the kitchen.”

Montgomery noted that four small children were in the kitchen with Fishburne during the incident.

She reportedly told Montgomery that before his arrival she had asked Gunter to leave due to his being irate about a recent breakup.

“Mr. Gunter began to break several items and punch several holes in the sheetrock of the residence,” Montgomery added. “Then Mr. Gunter took the shotgun from behind a TV stand in the master bedroom and began to carry it throughout the residence. Ms. Fishburne stated she was in fear of Mr. Gunter and that he had been violent toward her in the past few weeks.”

As of Tuesday, Gunter remained held in the Hawkins County Jail on $10,000 bond, and he was scheduled to appear in Sessions Court again Wednesday.