AR-15, pistols, drugs seized from man awaiting trial on felony gun charge

Mount Carmel Police Department Assistant Chief George Copas said the department was already involved in an ongoing investigation into Dustin Keith Overbay, 32, involving alleged illegal drug and firearm transactions.

Around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, MCPD officers responded to a complaint of an elderly woman falling in the roadway at 420 Bay St. The woman is the great aunt of Overbay, and he had reportedly been staying with her.

While en route to the residence, MCPD officers were notified by the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office that Overbay was wanted for failure to appear.

When police arrived on the scene, they observed Overbay helping his great aunt. After EMS arrived on the scene, Overbay was taken into custody on the warrant.

"Through the course of checking (great aunt's) welfare, Officer Grady White asked her if she was aware of anything​ illegal or potentially harmful in the residence," Copas said. "She stated that she wasn't aware of anything and gave consent for Officer White to search the residence. The initial search was of the living room where Officer White observed an open safe that contained a rifle magazine with ammunition and a plastic baggy containing a green leafy substance."

Copas added, "At this time a thorough​ search within the residence was conducted and Officer White along with other officers of our department discovered two handguns, an AR-15 rifle, several 100 rounds of ammunition and a verity of drugs and drug paraphernalia."

Aside form locating three baggies of marijuana, police also seized meth, about 48 pills, three burnt spoons, 18 syringes and a glass pipe.

Overbay was indicted by the Hawkins County grand jury on one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and is currently awaiting trial on that charge.

That charge stems from an arrest in December 2015 in which Overbay allegedly fired a stolen pistol in his home, claiming he saw people who weren’t there, including a baby in his closet.

On Sunday, the MCPD charged Overbay with three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of meth, possession of marijuana, three counts of possession without a prescription, three counts of possession of legend drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was being held in the Hawkins County Jail without bond pending a Monday arraignment in Sessions Court.