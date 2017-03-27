Son allegedly sets parents' house, pickup on fire over custody dispute

By the time Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jesse Williams arrived at the residence at 120 Liberty Hill Church Road in Bulls Gap, Brandon Bradley Hager, 35, had allegedly set fire to some hay on the floor inside his parents house, as well as several locations outside the house, including a Ford pickup that was fully engulfed, a lawn mower and trailer, a Go-Kart, a large pile of wood and two hay bales.

Around 3:26 p.m. Saturday, Hager's father, Brad Hager, flagged down Williams on Route 113 and led him to his home on Liberty Hill Church Road.

Upon his arrival, Williams met Brandon Hager and his mother walking out the front door.

Initially Brandon Hager gave Williams a false name.

When asked what had happened, Brandon Hager stated he didn't know.

During his interview with Williams, however, Brandon Hager allegedly told his mother that if he had a whole can of gas he could burn the whole house down if he wanted to.

At the time of Williams' arrival, there was hay burning on the floor inside the residence and smoke was pouring out of the front door, Williams said.

A search of Brandon Hager revealed him to have a long lighter in his pants pocket.

Firefighters from the Bulls Gap and Persia departments responded and extinguished the fires inside and outside the residence.

The truck, valued at $1,500, was a total loss, as was the Go-Kart, valued at $1,500, and the lawn mower and trailer, valued at $200.

The house suffered smoke damage.

Brandon Hager's mother, Sherri Hager, told Williams that Brandon had made threats over the phone the previous day that he would "burn them out."

"Brandon told me that he wanted to know where his children were," Williams said. "Sherri said that Brandon did not have custody of his children, and Brad and her have full custody.”

Brandon Hager was charged with on count of Class C felony arson for the house, four counts of Class E felony arson for setting fire to personal property, and criminal impersonation.

A Class C felony is punishable by 3-6 years if found guilty.

As of Monday, Brandon Hager was being held in the Hawkins County Jail without bond.