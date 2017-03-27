Kingsport death remains under investigation

On Monday morning the Kingsport Police Department was still referring to the find as a suspicious death. Central dispatch was notified of the dead woman Friday at approximately 11:15 a.m. Officers then responded to the 2300 block of Bruce Street and located her inside a residence.

For several hours, Kingsport Police Department cruisers blocked access to the area, located between Warpath Drive and Dewey Avenue. Police tape cordoned off the home and forensic investigators were on the scene.

Simultaneously, a "Be On The Lookout" was issued to surrounding law enforcement agencies, describing a vehicle and man believed to have left the home prior to police arrival. KPD Public Information Officer Tom Patton tells the Times-News that the individual was later located and interviewed.

No charges have been filed in the incident and detectives are awaiting autopsy results. The body was sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office at the Quillen College of Medicine in Johnson City.

Citing an active and ongoing investigation, the KPD is declining to release any additional details, including the identity of the woman or a potential cause of death.