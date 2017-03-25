Search for stolen lawn mower turns up 11 marijuana plants

Jimmy Hurst, 65, 492 Morning Star Road, unwittingly bought a stolen lawnmower, which was located at his residence Wednesday, according to the HCSO.

However, he was charged with manufacturing marijuana, among other charges, after the plants were allegedly discovered.

Detectives Keith Long and Jeff Greer were reportedly attempting to get someone to answer the door Wednesday when Long allegedly observed the plants growing in foam cups in the back porch window.

Hurst arrived at his home while the detectives were still there. The officers explained the reason they were at his residence, and Hurst reportedly signed a consent to search form.

During the search, the HCSO also allegedly recovered two sets of electronic scales, a pipe with burnt marijuana residue, 11 jars containing green plant residue, a loaded .45-caliber Colt Ruger Blackhawk revolver, a .22-caliber LR Savage rifle and ammunition.

Detectives determined that Hurst was convicted of a felony in Texas in 1987.

In addition to manufacturing marijuana, he was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, maintaining a dwelling were drugs are used or stored, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

As of Friday, Hurst remained held in the Hawkins County Jail with no bond set pending arraignment Monday in Hawkins County Sessions Court.