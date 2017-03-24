Unwanted guest complaint results in arrest on theft warrants

Doyle Clinton “D.J.” Lipe, 50, 1365 Poor Valley Road, Rogersville, was arraigned Monday in Hawkins County Sessions Court on charges including theft over $2,500, two counts of theft under $1,000, evading arrest by foot, possession of drug paraphernalia and filing a false report.

On March 17, Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Sam Wilhoit responded to an unwanted guest complaint at a residence on Everheart Road shortly before midnight. The complainant stated that a vehicle pulled into his driveway and a man known to him as “D.J.” got out and was knocking on his door until Wilhoit arrived.

Lipe allegedly told Wilhoit his name was D.J. Light and gave a false birth date as well as a false Social Security number, which belongs to a woman from Chattanooga.

Eventually Lipe was identified, and it was also revealed that Lipe was wanted in Hawkins County on a three count theft warrant.

“At this point I asked Mr. Lipe to step out of the vehicle,” Wilhoit said. “When I opened the door, Mr. Lipe took off running into a wooded area, where he was caught and placed under arrest.”

Lipe was allegedly found to be in possession of a syringe. He also reportedly threw a glass meth pipe to the ground when he ran.

The theft warrant states that on Jan. 17 Virgil Lipe reported to the HCSO that D.J. Lipe had allegedly been stealing from his business.

D.J. Lipe was reportedly employed by Virgil Lipe installing heat pumps.

According to police, an investigation revealed that on May 20 D.J. Lipe cashed a check for $3,250 for a heat pump installation he performed while employed by Virgil Lipe.

D.J. Lipe also allegedly cashed checks for $200 and $250 that he received for repair work completed while employed by Virgil Lipe.

As of Friday, D.J. Lipe remained held in the Hawkins County Jail on $5,000 bond pending a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 5.