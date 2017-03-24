SCSO warns of police imposters

A press release states: “During the scam, the caller identifies himself as Sgt. Cruz or Sgt. Johnson and claims that the person has failed to appear for jury duty and owes a fine. The scammers then ask for credit card information, or ask that you bring the money to the Sheriff’s department.

“The number the men are calling from is (423) 241-7396. Anyone who receives a similar call should not give any personal information over the phone and should call the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at (423) 279-7500 immediately.

“The Sheriff’s office would like to remind the public that no government agency will ever request money over the phone.”