Man faces theft charges after neighbor's vehicles towed to scrap yard

On Jan. 2, David Goins reported to the Hawkins County Sheriff'’s Office that someone had taken the vehicles from his property on Cedar Hills Drive in the Persia community south of Rogersville.

HCSO Cpl. Ken Ferguson stated in his report that it was later discovered that the vehicles were hauled to a Morristown metal shredder by Leonard Hardesty’s towing service.

“Mr. Hardesty was interviewed by detectives and provided a tow slip and signed letter from Matt Mullins stating he had permission to remove the cars from the property,” Ferguson said.

Goins stated he hadn’t given anyone permission to remove property from the residence.

“Mr. Hardesty stated he did not know that Mr. Mullins didn’t own the property or have permission to remove the cars from the property,” Ferguson added.

Christopher Matthew “Matt” Mullins, 43, 168 Cedar Hills Drive, Rogersville, was arrested Wednesday at his home on nine counts of theft under $1,000 as well as aggravated criminal trespassing and evading arrest.

Mullins was being held in the Hawkins County Jail without bond pending arraignment set for Monday.