KPD launches suspicious death investigation

Central dispatch was notified of the deceased female at approximately 11:15 a.m. Officers then responded to the 2300 block of Bruce Street to find her inside a residence.

For several hours Kingsport Police Department cruisers blocked access to the area, located between Warpath Drive and Dewey Avenue. Police tape cordoned off the home and forensic investigators were on the scene.

As of early Friday evening, authorities were not releasing the woman's identity or a potential cause of death. Investigators also declined to divulge why it is being classified as suspicious and who made the 911 call.

According to KPD Public Information Officer Tom Patton, “The decedent will be sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office at the Quillen College of Medicine in Johnson City for autopsy. As this remains an active investigation that is still in its infancy, absolutely no additional details will be released at this time.”

