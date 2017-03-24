'God get me through it': Seatbelts credited with saving Hawkins girl's life in rollover wreck

There's no doubt in the minds of Mount Carmel police that a seat belt saved 17-year-old Bishop's life, although there may also have been some divine intervention as well.

Now police are hoping Bishop's intervention will help save other lives in the future.

Bishop, a Volunteer High School student, was recognized Thursday by the Mount Carmel Police Department and the Tennessee Highway Safety Office Program for wearing her seatbelt — and providing an example to everyone on how seat belt use can save your life.

The crash occurred the morning of March 6 when the SUV Bishop was driving westbound on Highway 11-W was struck by a vehicle pulling out of Englewood Avenue.

Police said Bishop's SUV rolled five to seven times times before coming to rest on its wheels. Aside from soreness, the only real injury she suffered was a cut on her forehead.

MCPD Officer Grady White said he believes the crash would have been fatality if Bishop hadn't been wearing her seat belt.

During a ceremony at the MCPD station Thursday, White presented Bishop an MCPD "Saved by the Belt" certificate.

Steve Dillard from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office also presented Bishop with a commendation Thursday "for your lifesaving choice, and for the strong example you provide to others on the importance of wearing a safety belt."

Bishop has been a stickler about wearing a seat belt since she was a little girl, as her mother pointed out to police at Thursday's ceremony. On March 6 that was a lifesaving decision.

"I saw the other car pull out and come to hit me, and I was just hoping — maybe not, maybe she won't," Bishop said. "I tried to slow, and I tried braking, and swerved a little bit, and I got hit, and I was like, 'Well, it is what it is. God get me through it'. And He did." She added, "After the accident I was like, wow. That (seat belt) really did save my life."

MCPD Chief Jeff Jackson pointed out that there was another accident in Mount Carmel on Monday in which an elderly couple were involved in a rollover crash. Although they were seriously injured and suffered broken bones, Jackson said their seat belts undoubtedly saved their lives as well.

"Those are just prime examples," Dillard said. "If you could just get the community to understand why we're so adamant about this seat belt use. It's stories like yours (Bishop's) and others. Worst case scenario, if you hadn't been wearing yours, based on what they've been describing, honestly I don't know if you would have survived."

No matter how much information and statistics are presented to the public about seat belts saving lives, Jackson said it only really seems to sink in when an accident affects a person's family or friends.

"It's just numbers until one of those numbers represents somebody that you're related to," Jackson said. "Until it's somebody you can put a face to, it's just a number. That's the good thing about what we're doing here today. This wreck could have been a fatality, but right here is the young lady who is alive today because she had a seat belt on."