Drugged vandal throws dog at cops

Hawkins County Sheriff's Office

March 17

A woman told police that while she was sleeping, someone snagged $150 dollars that was stashed in her bra. Suspects she named were family members, as they were the only people in her residence at the time of the theft.

Kingsport Police Department

March 22

A commotion in the parking lot of the police department caught officers' attention, with it found a man and his girlfriend were arguing. As police attempted to talk to the individuals, the woman began to yell and refused to lower her voice, then tried to walk away. When told she needed to stay put while everyone was checked for warrants, she continued to scream and cuss — then announced, "You're going to have to take me to jail." She was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Sullivan County Sheriff's Office

March 18

A Kingsport resident told dispatch that people were on his roof, including a "heavy person trying to get in his bathroom vent." Moments later he advised they had left, surmising that they must have heard him dial 911.

In Bloomingdale, a woman reported that people have been knocking on her door for weeks and are scaring her child, thus she walked outside and fired her pistol in the air.

A caller from Blountville advised that "she has a bunch of pills and needs help with them." When asked her address, she cussed the dispatcher and hung up the phone.

March 21

Officers were asked to check on the welfare of a Bristol resident. Dispatch had fielded several calls from the home, with the caller "asking if we are the devil or a snake."

For the second time in one day, police were called to a Blountville apartment complex. Four officers found a man who was previously told to stay inside — "due to him being intoxicated" — along with apartment windows he had now shattered. He was told to step away from the building and speak with police, but instead picked up his dog and tried to walk the other way. When an officer stepped in front of his path, he threw the animal — "causing it to whine and run off" when it hit the ground — and tried to dart between deputies. After a brief scuffle he was detained. Pills were found in his pocket, netting drug charges to go along with vandalism, disorderly conduct and public intoxication. He was also charged with animal cruelty.

March 22

At 10:30 p.m., police visited a Hickory Tree church on complaints of suspicious activity. They stopped a car leaving the cemetery, observing a meth pipe "in plain view." A subsequent search also located a syringe, butane torch, pill, three baggies of methamphetamine and marijuana. Both occupants were arrested on drug charges.