Three accused of cashing forged United Way checks

The first arrest was made Saturday when Dalton Leon Ramey, 21, 200 Meadowview Road Lot 13, Rogersville, allegedly attempted to cash a forged United Way check for $900 at the Capital Bank branch on Park Boulevard in Rogersville.

By that time, however, four United Way checks totaling $2,900 had already been successfully cashed in Rogersville by two other suspect, and banks had been alerted.

Rogersville Police Department Detective Charlie Gibson told the Times-News Thursday that those four initial forged checks which were cashed on March 13 raised red flags for banks because United Way generally only issues Community Aid Services checks for smaller amounts, and rarely over $200.

When it was determined that the initial four forged checks had been cashed, United Way personnel realized that a total of 33 checks had been stolen from the Rogersville office.

When Ramey tried to cash the $900 forged check Saturday, the clerk told him a hold had been placed on the check, at which time Ramey left the bank.

But, Ramey left his I.D. at the bank, which made it easy for Gibson to locate him. Ramey had also made out the check in his real name, although he allegedly forged the signature of the United Way official.

Ramey told police he "knew something wasn't right" about that check, but he attempted to cash it anyway in order to rent a place to stay and buy some new clothes.

Ramey was charged with theft and forgery.

Gibson said the circumstances of how the checks were stolen remains under investigation. He said there are still 28 checks unaccounted for, but they've all been canceled, and the account closed.

On Wednesday Gibson charged Jessica M. Laster and Scotty L. Russell each with two counts of forgery, theft, and two counts of identity theft.

United Way of Hawkins County president Pam Mayo reported the stolen checks on March 18, after the four checks allegedly forged by Laster and Russell on March 13 were returned.

Two checks totaling $1,300 were allegedly passed by Laster, 23, 620 Vista Drive, Rogersville; and two checks totaling $1,900 were allegedly passed by Russell, 26, 1014 Colonial Village, Rogersville.

The suspects reportedly used their real names on the forged names, which made them easy to identify. Gibson said bank surveillance video confirmed the suspects' identity.

Russell and Laster were arrested together Wednesday afternoon when HCSO Deputy Eric Pease observed them traveling together near Rogersville in a 1992 Honda Accord.

Russell, whose license was revoked in 2007 on a truancy violation, was additionally charged with driving on a revoked license.