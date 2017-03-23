SCSO: Bristol woman shoots at neighbor over music choice

At approximately 3 p.m. Tuesday, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office was alerted to shots fired. Deputies responded to 106 Walkers Private Drive, located off Highway 421 in the northeast section of the county, to find Debra Lingerfelt standing in her yard.

Lingerfelt, 56, was detained without incident, while the complainant, her neighbor, was interviewed about what had occurred. The victim stated that when she arrived home in her vehicle, Lingerfelt started "yelling about the music" she was playing.

According to an SCSO report, Lingerfelt advised her neighbor: "That is (expletive) music, so how would you like for me to come over there and (expletive) you in the face?"

The victim reportedly responded, "That's a bit much, isn't it Debra?" As the woman got out of her car, Lingerfelt allegedly entered her home and quickly exited, now shooting a pistol.

Police say Lingerfelt's neighbor hopped back in her vehicle to take cover, while Lingerfelt screamed that she was going to kill her. Due to bushes between Lingerfelt and the victim, "she could not see the gun, but did see Debra holding her hand up as shots were being fired."

When the victim told Lingerfelt that police had been called, Lingerfelt reportedly threatened that "after the law came and left," she would come to her house and murder her.

Lingerfelt then produced a harmonica and started playing her own song. According to a police report, she advised the victim, "It was her death music."

Lingerfelt allegedly admitted to officers that she had shot the gun, offering that the other woman had "made her mad." The victim estimated six rounds were fired, but a police check of a pistol in Lingerfelt's purse found eight had been shot.

Lingerfelt was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault. As of Thursday afternoon, she remained held in the Sullivan County jail in Blountville on $5,000 bond.