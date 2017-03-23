KPD: Threats to murder judge spurs caller's arrest

According to records at the Kingsport Police Department, Jesse C. Hurst, 46, was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon at West Side Inn, 1017 W. Stone Drive. Complaints of Hurst's harassment were forwarded to the KPD from a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper.

According to an incident report, Hurst called the office of a Cumberland County General Sessions judge eight times in six minutes, and the trooper was present for the calls. Hurst was allegedly belligerent and would not follow instruction to cease his actions.

The phone harassment had reportedly been an ongoing issue for several days. When a secretary was interviewed by Kingsport police, she stated that Hurst had left 19 messages from closing on Monday to the office opening on Tuesday. That was followed by 30 additional calls from 8 a.m. until the trooper arrived shortly before 1:30 p.m.

Staff members were concerned for their safety, as Hurst reportedly boasted he would "hitchhike to Crossville, Tennessee, and kill everyone."

Kingsport police traced the calls to a land line at West Side Inn, where they located Hurst in a room. He reportedly admitted to placing the calls and threatening murder. When asked why he was upset, he made claims of sexual abuse by unnamed Cumberland County officials, adding that "they" wanted him to "be queer and like it." Hurst was arrested on a charge of harassment and booked into the Kingsport City Jail.

A criminal history check with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation revealed that since 2009, Hurst has been charged four times with phone harassment and eight times with abuse of 911. Prior to Tuesday’s incident in Kingsport, he was most recently arrested on the charges in February of last year by the Crossville Police Department. The district attorney elected not to prosecute, citing mental health issues.

In December 2010, Hurst's calls to Kingsport Central Dispatch forced city police to notify the Secret Service. Over the course of a few hours, Hurst dialed 911 three times, making a variety of disturbing comments.

In the first call, according to police records, he relayed that "pretty soon it will be time to meet Jesus."

In the second, Hurst stated, "he was tired of being harassed ... was only walking across a school playground."

The final call, according to the KPD, included "a comment about killing the president of the United States."

The same day the threat was made, an agent with the Secret Service visited the Kingsport Police Department to investigate. Dispatch records found the calls were made from a pay-as-you go phone that was purchased at Kroger. A shopper's card used to buy the phone helped tab Hurst as the suspect, spurring his arrest for abuse of 911.

In January 2011, Hurst appeared in Kingsport Sessions Court and pleaded guilty to the charge, a Class C misdemeanor. He was sentenced to 30 days in the Sullivan County jail, but the time was suspended in favor of payment of a $25 fine plus court costs.

For this week's Kingsport incident, Hurst remained held in the city jail on Wednesday morning.