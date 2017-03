The arrest came as law enforcement agencies were reporting several cases of phony cash passed in the region.

Timothy Matthew Buchanan, 48, Knox County, was charged with criminal simulation, driving on a revoked/suspended license, schedule II drug violations and an unlawful paraphernalia violation.

The sheriff said deputies learned after stopping Buchanan that he was driving on a revoked license and had outstanding warrants from Knox County.

