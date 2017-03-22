Man tries to 'shoot out tire' while chasing stolen car

Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office

March 16

During an argument at a Kingsport residence, a man allegedly threw an unopened can of Mountain Dew at his 18-year-old grandson, hitting him in the head and causing a laceration. When police arrived, the victim was covered in blood and transported to the hospital, while the suspect was found hiding in a neighbor’s closet. The suspect stated that he ran because he “knew he was going to jail.” He was arrested for assault.

March 20

Police were called to a crash on private property at a Bluff City home, where a neighbor reported a motorist had stopped to urinate. While attempting to leave, the driver struck trees along the driveway. Offices found the suspect still on the scene with sluggish speech. He was also unsteady on his feet. As the suspect opened the door of his GMC to retrieve his license, police detected a strong odor of marijuana. While rummaging in his vehicle, he opened a cooler, revealing “in plain sight” an open bottle of vodka and an open beer. He was arrested for DUI and drug possession, as a pipe and baggies of pot were also found in his possession.

Kingsport Police Department

March 16

At the Walmart Neighborhood Market in Lynn Garden, a customer left his Honda unlocked at the gas pumps with keys in the ignition. Based on surveillance video, a man in a black and white striped sweatshirt jumped in and drove away. Four days later, police were alerted that the car and the suspect — who was wearing the same clothes as during the theft — was back at the store. Officers stopped him as he exited the business and walked toward the stolen vehicle. Despite his protests that he could only be charged with joyriding — because the owner had “left the keys in it” — he was arrested for felony theft.

March 18

A woman stopped at a Fort Henry Drive gas station after spotting her boyfriend with an unknown female. During an altercation that ensued, the other woman claimed she had warrants — and thus didn’t want to be present when police arrived — and hopped in the girlfriend’s Honda to flee the scene. The victim and her “boyfriend” gave chase in his pickup, pursuing the car through town and onto Rock Springs Road. On Blakley Drive, the man reportedly fired at the car with a .40-caliber handgun, but it fled again and disappeared. The gunman later told police he was trying to “shoot out a tire,” spurring his arrest for felony reckless endangerment, and the seizure of his firearm as evidence. The alleged thief and stolen car were not immediately located.

March 20

A woman who was at work received a text from her live-in-boyfriend, asking, “What do you want broke?” Fearing he might damage recently rented appliances, she requested police to visit their apartment. When officers arrived, the man stated, “I broke the stove, but completely by accident.” They found the oven door shattered and bent. There was also a new washing machine with a broken lid and a “greasy substance” dripping out of it. Though the suspect claimed the damages inadvertently occurred while he was “fixing food,” he was arrested for felony domestic vandalism.