Woman charged with murdering grandchild's mother, unborn child

The Greene County Grand Jury returned indictments this week against 52-year-old Vonda Star Smith charging her with two counts of first degree murder.

Smith was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Greene County Jail on an $800,000 bond.

The body of Morrison, 21, who had resided in Greeneville at the time of her death, was discovered the evening of Aug. 12, 2016 by an individual walking along Jud Neal Loop in Afton.

On Aug. 21 Third Judicial District Attorney General Dan Armstrong and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation joined the Greene County Sheriff’s Office in investigating. Morrison's death.

Armstrong told the Times-News Wednesday he couldn't discuss specific details of the evidence against Smith, but he did confirm that Morrison was pregnant at the time of her death.

Morrison, who previously resided in Surgoinsville, also had two small children at the time of her death.