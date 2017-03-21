WCSO: Lab test connects nursing home employee to 2016 rape case

Based on results from a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation lab analysis, Sheriff Ed Graybeal issued an aggravated rape arrest warrant for Lorenzo Barr Kamanda, 36, formerly of 1702 Nathaniel Drive, Building 115, Apt. 24. on Tuesday.

Graybeal said Kamanda no longer lives at that address and his whereabouts are unknown.

If anyone has any information on Kamanda’s whereabouts, contact Investigator Nicki Salyer at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 423-788-1414.

