WCSO: Lab test connects nursing home employee to 2016 rape case

Johnson City Press • Today at 3:17 PM

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a former Life Care Center of Gray employee who allegedly raped a resident in October 2016.

Based on results from a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation lab analysis, Sheriff Ed Graybeal issued an aggravated rape arrest warrant for Lorenzo Barr Kamanda, 36, formerly of 1702 Nathaniel Drive, Building 115, Apt. 24. on Tuesday.

Graybeal said Kamanda no longer lives at that address and his whereabouts are unknown.

If anyone has any information on Kamanda’s whereabouts, contact Investigator Nicki Salyer at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 423-788-1414.

