Two men charged with larceny of animals after cow theft

The missing cattle were first reported to the Scott County Sheriff's Office last summer.

"(The victim) contacted us about the cattle being missing and I went up to his farm," said SCSO Lt. Chris Holder. "The evidence we gathered at the scene and around the scene led me to a suspect, which led me to another suspect, which led to charges."

Those suspects were identified as Zachary Tyler Dale Horner, 19, 170 Wild Rose Lane, Kingsport, and Tanner Austin Fields, 19, 2004 Mineral Hill Lane, Gate City. Holder said the duo knew the victim.

According to Holder, the two men came through a fence and herded the cattle to a loading area, where the cattle were taken.

The two men allegedly confessed to the crimes after being arrested on March 7. In the confession, both men said they stole five Black Angus cattle from the victim.

The cattle were then taken to the Kingsport Livestock Market and sold. The cattle's estimated value was $4,500. They were sold in Kingsport for $2,978.75. The money was allegedly split between the two.

Both Fields and Horner were charged with larceny of animals. The pair were brought before a magistrate and released on an unsecured bond.