Head-on collision in Duffield claims two lives

According to the Virginia State Police, a 2008 Ford E250 van was traveling south on Route 23 just before noon. The van, driven by Robert S. Taylor, 47, Duffield, ran off the right side of the highway and struck a guardrail. The impact sent the van back across the southbound lanes and into the median.

Taylor pulled back onto Route 23 and continued southbound, according to the release. Near mile marker 20 at 12:05 p.m., the van ran off the left side of the highway and through the median.

It continued south in the northbound lanes of Route 23 and struck a 2004 Dodge pickup.

Two people in the truck, identified in the release as Marvin D. Clark Sr., 47, Pennington Gap, and Regina L. Spivey, 39, Pennington Gap, died at the scene.

Taylor was flown to Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport for the treatment of injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by VSP Master Trooper B.K. Hubbard.

Charges are pending, according to the release.