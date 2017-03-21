False claims: Kingsport man sentenced in repair scheme

Jimmy Allen Hulse and Randy Gerald Harkleroad were charged in U.S. District Court in Greeneville in November. The two men were named in a one-count information charging them with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and mail fraud, an offense that carries up to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000.

Both men agreed to plead guilty to the charge. Hulse is scheduled for sentencing on Wednesday.

On Monday, Harkleroad, 49, was sentenced to 12 months and one day in federal prison. Judge Ronnie Greer also ordered Harkleroad to pay $327,612 in restitution. Harkleroad requested probation and/or home detention.

For nearly two years, the two men submitted false HVAC repair claims, pocketing more than $310,000 in cash for work never done and another $180,000 in credit for parts never used.

According to court records, Hulse was employed by East Coast Metal Distributors, with an office located in Blountville, while Harkleroad — a licensed HVAC/refrigeration contractor — was doing business as the sole proprietorship Point Blank Heating and Air.

When a heat pump needed service, East Coast would submit a claim to Goodman Manufacturing, a Texas-based manufacturer of heat pumps. Goodman offered extended service plans paid up front and good for 10 years.

After the work was done, Goodman would issue a credit to East Coast for the parts and a check to Point Blank for the labor.

Prosecutors say Hulse and Harkleroad submitted false claims for repair and replacement of heat pumps to Goodman under the extended service agreement plan, though no work was done and no parts were replaced or installed.

According to court records, from July 2013 to June 2015 the two men submitted 585 false claims to Goodman, and in return Point Blank received $310,994 while East Coast received $180,790 in credit.

Once the money was deposited in the credit union, Harkleroad would take half in cash and give it to Hulse, according to court records.