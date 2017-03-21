Accused pot dealer nabbed thanks to lack of tail lights

Shortly before 2 a.m. Friday CHPD Officer Isaac Hutchins reportedly observed a vehicle with no tail lights traveling east on Highway 11-W passing Hawkins Avenue.

Hutchins stated in his report that he caught up with the vehicle in Mount Carmel and conducted a traffic stop, at which time he spoke to the driver of the vehicle, Gregory Alan Walker, 29, 2729 Caney Valley Rd., Surgoinsville.

"While I was talking with Mr. Walker about his tail lights, I noticed a strong odor of what I believed to be marijuana coming from the vehicle," Hutchins stated in his report. "I then asked Mr. Walker if he had any illegal drugs in his vehicle. Mr. Walker paused for a few seconds and stated 'No'. At this time I asked Mr. Walker again if there was anything illegal in the vehicle in which he stated, 'Yea, I'm not going to lie to you, I have some marijuana'."

Walker then allegedly handed Hutchins a backpack containing two large bags containing marijuana and a scale.

One baggy of marijuana was labeled "2oz Bat S--- Crazy" and the other baggy was labeled "2oz Larry O G".

Walker also reportedly had $262 in cash in his pants pocket.

Upon being weighed at the Church Hill Police Department the overall amount of marijuana was determined to be 2.4 ounces.

"I asked the defendant where he had got the marijuana in which he stated that he bought it Kingsport, in the Lowe's parking lot and then drove to Goshen Valley in Church Hill to see his girlfriend," Hutchins said. "I asked the defendant where he was heading now in which he stated Waffle House then home. I asked the defendant if he had been selling the marijuana in which he stated no he was going to smoke it all himself."

Walker was arraigned Monday in Hawkins County Sessions Court on charges including possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of the light law.

His bond was set at $2,000 and an April 18 preliminary hearing date was scheduled.