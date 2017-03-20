WCSO identifies Wise County house fire victim

On Monday Wise County Sheriff's Investigator Sgt. Cody Curry identified the lone victim as Mary Katherine Harris, approximately 44 years of age. The fire was first reported at about 3 a.m. Saturday and totally destroyed the single story doublewide prefab home at 2018 Roda Rd., located a few miles northwest of the Town of Appalachia.

Curry said the victim's mother, Patricia Harris, was home at the time of the fire and able to get out. Curry said fire and law enforcement personnel were informed by the victim's fiance, Jonathon Peters, that Harris called him to return home from work because there was a problem, but the interior of the house was well engulfed by the time he arrived.

As is standard in such instances, the Wise County Sheriff's Office requested the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations to assist in the ongoing investigation into the cause of the fire. Curry is the WCSO investigating officer assisting the VSP's BCI investigation.