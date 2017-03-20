Kingsport man allegedly shoots rifle into neighbors' home

According to a press release from the Kingsport Police Department, the incident is believed to have occurred Saturday between 11 p.m. and midnight. Residents of a house in the 300 block of Clinch Street were awakened by a loud noise, and the next day discovered a bullet hole through an exterior wall of their home.

Police were called and responded to find the bullet had traveled across the living room, then stopped when it struck an interior wall. A small bullet was located beneath a couch and collected as evidence. At the time of the incident there wee two adults and five juveniles, ranging from infant to 15-years-old, inside the residence.

According to KPD Public information Officer Tom Patton: "The entry point of the bullet into the home was aligned with the home next door, with an exit hole being located in a window where the bullet is believed to have left that residence."

At the neighboring house, officers spoke with Terry Sulfridge, 33, and another resident. Sulfridge reportedly denied that a firearm was in the home, but with further questioning admitted that one was present. Police say a .22-caliber rifle was then located under the bed of the room where the bullet had exited the window.

"Officers then asked who had fired the rifle," reads a KPD press release. "Once again, Mr. Sulfridge was dishonest and denied that the rifle had been fired. After repeated inquiries, he finally came clean and admitted that he had 'accidentally' fired the rifle."

Sulfridge was arrested for felony reckless endangerment and transported to the Kingsport city hail. He has since been released after posting a $1,500 bond.