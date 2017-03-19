Scott man defended by Rep. Kilgore has two DWI cases reset 21 times

The two cases involving Barton Kelly Williams have been delayed — the legal term is continued — a total of 21 times in two years.

Williams is being defended by Delegate Terry Kilgore, R-Gate City.

Virginia law allows an automatic continuance for any attorney who works as a legislator 30 days before and after the General Assembly and one day before and after any meeting for a commission, council, committee or subcommittee created by the General Assembly.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Marcus McClung said it is a necessary law and because of it, cases involving Kilgore generally take longer than normal cases.

Kilgore serves on various committees throughout the state, which could explain the continuances.

“I do have a lot of meetings and others have a lot of meetings,” Kilgore said. “We’re part-time legislators, and I guess the reason they passed that back then ... was because they didn’t want you to suffer as an attorney because you are having to do state work. That’s why you have an automatic continuance.”

Kilgore said the continuances are due to legal arguments.

“We’ve had some legal arguments on a particular side of that case that as soon as we get a decision on that, then we decide how we go forward,” he said. “If that legal argument works, then the second one will be a first offense instead of a second offense.”

McClung said evidence has already been presented in the 2015 case and they are awaiting the judge’s ruling.

“A motion was made by the defense ... and the judge said I’m going to take this under advisement and I’m going to make a ruling at a later date to see if this is correct,” McClung said. “The defense attorney has not been able to make it because he is in the legislature, so it’s been continued multiple times in order to get the judge’s ruling.”

Both McClung and Kilgore said the number of continuances in this case is unusual. McClung said it is frustrating to see all the continuances and there has been no delay on the part of his office.

Kilgore said the arguments had to do with a particular fact pattern and a breathalyzer test conducted on Williams during the traffic stop. He declined to get into specifics because the judge in the case, Judge Shawn L. Hines, is apparently still deciding what to do.

Kilgore said he expects the judge to make his ruling soon and the case to be resolved. Williams is set to be in court on April 11.

According to Virginia law, a person convicted of a second DWI within a 10 year period would have to serve between 10 and 20 days in jail, depending on blood alcohol level, and be fined $500. Anyone convicted of a third DWI in a 10 year period would received a mandatory minimum sentence of 90 days and a mandatory fine of $1,000.