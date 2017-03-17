Kingsport seatbelt checkpoint nets 50 charges

The checkpoint was from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Gibson Mill Road, at the intersection with Windsor Street. According to a Kingsport Police Department press release, the three-hour effort resulted in the issuance of nearly 50 municipal citations, 44 of which were for violation of seatbelt law.

In addition to the city citations, several offenders were charged with violations of Tennessee State Law. Four people were charged with driving on a revoked, suspended, or canceled license, while three individuals were charged with violation of the financial responsibility law.

One person was arrested when KPD officers learned another agency had an outstanding warrant for her arrest. The KPD says that one vehicle was seized, in accordance with state law, as the driver had a history of driving under the influence and was operating the vehicle on a revoked license.

Two additional vehicles were towed under a new KPD policy — which is allowed through Tennessee law — because they were not financially covered by insurance.

The Kingsport Police Department reports stepping up seatbelt education and enforcement efforts in hopes of upping usage and saving lives.

According to KPD Public information Officer Tom Patton: "Wearing a seatbelt can easily make the difference in a motorist being seriously injured or killed in a crash versus literally walking away from the crash with minor injuries or completely unscathed. The Kingsport Police Department encourages all occupants of all motor vehicles to wear their seatbelt all of the time. It is the law, but more importantly, it might just save a life."

In Tennessee, a violation of the seatbelt law is considered a primary offense, meaning that if an officer observes a motorist not wearing a seatbelt, the officer may stop and cite the motorist for the seatbelt violation without observing any other offenses.