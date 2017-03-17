KPD: Traffic offender busted with cache of drugs at jail

But doing both, then allegedly trying to sneak multiple baggies of meth, pot and pills into jail, quickly escalated a city man's simple traffic stop into felony charges.

Jonathan A. Vanzant, 39, of 532 Preakness Court, was arrested by Kingsport police on Wednesday. At 8:15 p.m., a patrol officer observed a GM Sierra traveling on Tranbarger Road with one of the headlights not working.

A stop of the vehicle found Vanzant behind the wheel, while a check of his driving status revealed his license was revoked. He was arrested for the offense, and a pat-down was performed at the scene, according to a Kingsport Police Department report, with Vanzant denying any illegal items in his possession.

While being processed at the city jail, a more thorough search was performed, allegedly locating a bottle tucked in Vanzant's pants leg near his crotch. A police report states that inside the bottle there were two baggies containing methamphetamine and three baggies containing marijuana — all of which were packaged for resale — and another bag containing eight Xanax and fragments of two pills. A syringe was also located in his pants pocket.

Along with driving on revoked and violation of the light law, Vanzant was additionally charged with introduction of contraband into a penal facility, possession of schedule II, IV and VI drugs for resale, and possession of drug paraphernalia. As of Friday morning, Vanzant was being held in the Sullivan County Justice Center on $32,250 bond.