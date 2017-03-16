Wanted: Three volunteers to become Gate City police officers

It was welcome news for Gate City Police Chief Scott Fink, who got his start at Gate City under a similar program.

"I have pride in the auxiliary program because that's where I came from," Fink said. "I worked in Tennessee for over 10 years and I started off in the auxiliary program over there ... . I went from there to the police academy then full-time and on the road. I've got a lot of pride in where I come from and where I am now."

Fink made a presentation to the council last month and asked council members to restore the program. He told council members at the time that a current officer has all the necessary credentials to provide the training required by Virginia.

Auxiliary officers in Gate City would be required to attend at least six months of training and meet all the Virginia Criminal Justice Training requirements. Auxiliary officers would be allowed to make arrests and carry a weapon but would not be allowed to drive a car and would have to be with a full-time police officer at all times.

Under the current policy, Gate City auxiliary officers would be required to serve 24 hours a month. Fink said he may change that to 12 hours a month.

There would be a small cost associated with the program. The town of Gate City would be responsible for providing insurance to the volunteer officers and would pay less than $900 a person.

Before the program was voted on, council member Robin Richards wanted to delay the vote.

"Do we have a policy?" RIchards asked Fink during the meeting. "I would like to not vote on this until we have a policy in front of us."

Fink said the city had a policy, but it was a few years old and would most likely need to be updated. He also said he did not want to write a new policy without knowing if the program would even be approved.

Council members asked about equipment the officers would have. Fink said auxiliary officers would be responsible for providing their own weapon — as long as it met state standards for a police officer's weapon — and bulletproof vests.

Richards also expressed concern about the vetting process for potential volunteers.

"One other thing I was cautious about is whether or not we screen these people or have a screening tool," she said. "Not everybody should be an auxiliary police officer."

Fink said an auxiliary officer needs to meet the same requirements as a full-time police officer. He said the applicants would go through the same interview process and background checks as any officer applying for a full-time position.

After a few more minutes of discussion, Vice Mayor Roger Cassell made a motion to re-establish the auxiliary program for three officers. It was seconded by Alan "Cotton" Roberts. Four of the five council members voted yes. Richards voted no. The motion passed.

Fink said anyone interested in applying for one of the three positions can call the Gate City Town Hall.

He is very happy the council reinstated the program.

"The auxiliary program is an asset," he said. "If we have special events, the auxiliary officers can work parades and anything else. Plus, inside a police car ... they are immediate backup."