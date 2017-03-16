Son accused of robbing mom at gunpoint, demanding pills

At the time James Gilbert Widner, 22, 295 Choptack Road, Rogersville, was free on bond charged with burgling his mom’s house and stealing her vehicle last month.

Around 5:15 a.m. Tuesday the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office responded to a burglary complaint the residence of Terri Widner on Old Highway 11-W near Rogersville.

Mrs. Widner stated that she was sleeping on her couch when her son, James Widner started knocking on her door.

There is a court order against James Widner prohibiting him from having contact with his mother due to his arrest on Feb. 11 on charges of aggravated burglary and theft over $1,000 in which she was the victim.

Mrs. Widner told HCSO Deputy Michael Godsey her son began yelling for her to let him in the residence.

"James kicked the door in at the residence and had a gun,"Godsey stated in his report. "Terri advised that he had a gun and was (telling) Terri to give him all the pills that she had."

Godsey stated in his report that Mrs. Widner told her son she didn't have any pills, to which James Widner allegedly replied that if she didn't give him her pills he would kill her.

James Widner then allegedly grabbed his mother's purse which contained her $200 cell phone, wallet and keys, and fled the scene.

Around 9 a.m. Tuesday HCSO Cpl. Jeremy Nash spotted Widner walking on Tuggle Hill Road near rogersville and placed him under arrest.

Widner was arraigned Wednesday in Hawkins County Sessions Court on charges of aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary. He was ordered held in the Hawkins County Jail without bond pending a March 29 preliminary hearing.

At the time of his arrest Widner was free on $10,000 bond stemming from a Feb. 11 arrest for aggravated burglary and theft over $1,000.

He was accused of burgling his mother's residence, and stealing about $80 in cash as well as her 2001 Toyota Sequoia.

Mrs. Widner told HCSO Cpl. Michael Lipe that her son entered her residence without permission while she was walking her dog. Before leaving he allegedly took cash from her purse and the vehicle.

He was arrested that night after Deputy Wesley Seals recognized the stolen Toyota from a BOLO (be on the lookout) report and conducted a traffic stop.

Widner's previous aggravated burglary and theft over $1,000 charges were bound over to the Hawkins County Grand Jury on Feb. 27.