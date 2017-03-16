Intruder at Hawkins school pleads guilty

Joshua Paul Light, 26, 954 Hoard Lane, Church Hill, was sentenced to time served and ordered to pay $622 in fines and court fees.

Employees at McPheeters Bend Elementary School reportedly spotted the man later identified as Light on school grounds shortly after 8 a.m. last Thursday and notified SRO Eli Owens of a suspicious person.

A short time later, Light came to the front door of the school shirtless and told Owens that his shirt had been stolen.

Owens reportedly pointed out to Light that his shirt was in his hand, at which time Light stated, “It was all just a mixup and everything is OK.”

During their conversation, Owens determined that Light appeared to be under the influence.

“I noticed Light’s speech to be extremely slow and his words to be slurred,” Owens said. “I noticed that his pupils were very small in diameter, and his eyes were baggy and red.”

Initially Light claimed he hadn’t gotten any sleep the night before, but eventually he reportedly admitted to Owens he’d taken his prescription Subutex as well as gabapenten.

A search revealed that Light didn’t have any drugs in his possession.

At the time of his arrest, Light was on probation from a guilty plea for DUI in July of 2016.

He was also arrested last month for illegal possession of drugs without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.

He pleaded guilty to those charges as well on Feb. 13 and was ordered to pay $1,498 in fines and fees.