Drive-thru road rage ignites Stone Drive gunfire

Sullivan County Sheriff's Office

March 9

Dispatch was alerted to a woman causing an unspecified disturbance at a Blountville home. As police arrived to the residence, they observed the suspect attempting to leave, but instead backing her Mercedes into a tree. After performing poorly on field sobriety tests she was arrested for DUI.

March 10

A caller advised dispatch of a suspicious man standing along DeVault Bridge Road, saying that he "looked like a scarecrow."

A motorist claimed that along Allison Road, "a bear chased him on his motorcycle."

March 11

Officers were asked to check the Bloomingdale area for "a boy riding his lawn mower along the main road...into people's yards."

March 12

A Bristol woman filed a complaint against her neighbors, claiming that they throw, "skunk and trash scented incense sticks at her trailer."

March 13

A deputy stopped to check on a car parked along Highway 421, finding a man inside with an open beer. He said he had stopped because he was arguing on the phone with his girlfriend, then admitted to drinking eight beers. After becoming "extremely agitated" and yelling "just take me to jail," he was arrested for driving under the influence.

Kingsport Police Department

March 10

On Elizabeth Street, people were watching TV in the living room when they noticed headlights shining towards the house. A Chevy Trailblazer then plowed through their fence, onto the porch and into the front door. After backing up and then forward to hit the residence three additional times, the vehicle fled the scene. A BOLO was issued, but a suspect was not located.

March 12

A woman in the drive-thru at Walgreen's couldn't speak with an employee at the window, due to a Dodge Ram behind her blaring music. She opened her car door and asked they lower the volume, but the other motorist cranked up his stereo, revved the engine and inched towards her bumper. As the female drove away, according to witnesses, the man chased her through the parking lot and onto West Stone Drive. When the vehicles were stopped at a red light, he allegedly held a gun out the window, threatened to "put a bullet through your (expletive) head," and fired a round into the air. A suspect was later located and arrested, but for assault against a family member. According to court records, he was arguing with the victim over "something that happened at Walgreen's." The road rage and alleged gunfire was forwarded to detectives and remains under investigation.