Hawkins traffic stop results in meth trafficking, gun charges

Around 8 a.m. last Thursday, HCSO Deputy John Tunnell was patrolling Route 70-N when he passed a pickup being driven by Robin Lynn “Goob” Mullins.

Tunnell recognized Mullins, 48, 245 Poor Creek Road, Rogersville, as being wanted on a failure to appear warrant in Hawkins County.

A traffic stop ensued and Tunnell placed Mullins under arrest, at which time a search was conducted.

During that search, Tunnell allegedly located a container holding two baggies of meth, one of which weighed .45 grams, and the other 1.15 grams; as well as two 7.5 mg hydrocodone pills and one 10 mg hydrocodone pill in a cigarette wrapper.

A glass smoking pipe was also allegedly located in Mullins’ pants pocket, while a loaded .380-caliber Kel-Tec semi-automatic pistol, 19 loose bullets, a set of scales, and another pipe were located as a result of a search of the 1998 Chevy 1500 Mullins was driving.

Mullins was arraigned Monday on charges including possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, two counts of possession of Schedule II narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mullins was released on $5,000 bond and is scheduled to return to Sessions Court on May 3.