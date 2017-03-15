Gun falls apart as man allegedly threatened neighbor's dogs

Jeffery Lynn Bryant, 29, 113 Gravley Valley Road, Eidson, was later charged with possession of a firearm by an intoxicated person after the pistol and the magazine were recovered separately.

On Saturday afternoon, Bryant reportedly went to his neighbor Stacy Wilder’s house on Kyle Valley Road regarding an ongoing animal dispute.

HCSO Deputy Eric Pease wrote in his report, “Mr. Wilder stated that Jeffery Bryant came to his house and confronted him about his dogs not being on a leash. Mr. Wilder stated that (Bryant) then removed a gun from his pocket and point it at his (Wilder’s) dogs, and stated he would kill all of them. In the process, the magazine of the gun fell out onto the ground.”

By the time Pease and HCSO Cpl. Ken Ferguson arrived at the scene, Bryant was gone, but he returned to the Wilder residence while the deputies were still there.

Bryant reportedly stated he’d placed the 9mm Jimenez Arms Inc. pistol in a black vehicle on the Wilder property.

Upon retrieving the gun, Pease found it to be missing the magazine, but loaded with one round in the chamber.

The magazine was also retrieved from Wilder’s property where Bryant had allegedly threatened the dogs.

Bryant was scheduled to appear in Hawkins County Sessions Court Monday.