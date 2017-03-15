Kingsport man charged in armed pharmacy robbery

Jeremy A. Ferguson, 22, of 225 Hamilton Way, Kingsport, is currently incarcerated in the Sullivan County jail on unrelated charges. The Kingsport Police Department says that while Ferguson is held in Blountville, they plan to serve warrants against him for aggravated robbery and theft over $10,000.

The Kingsport robbery occurred Nov. 8 at the CVS at 4106 Fort Henry Drive. A man entered the store and “loitered around,” according to police, before approaching the pharmacy counter and pulling out what a witness described as an “old gun.”

The robber wore western-style clothing consisting of blue jeans, a plaid shirt, a heavy brown or green overcoat, cowboy boots and a cowboy hat. He reportedly demanded narcotics and access to a safe. After loading up a trash bag that he had brought with him, he is said to have casually walked out of the store.

After months of investigation, and through the use of a photo lineup and video surveillance comparison, investigators reportedly honed in on Ferguson as the suspect. According to a KPD press release on Wednesday, Ferguson was also recently charged for a separate CVS robbery in Carter County.