KPD hopes towing policy will encourage insurance compliance

Tennessee Annotated Code permits municipalities to make the move. Kingsport police officials hope that the possibility of being towed — on the spot when the violation is discovered, such as during a traffic stop — will encourage people to get insurance and come into compliance with state law.

According to a press release: "This policy also equips K.P.D. Officers with an extremely useful tool to at least temporarily take away the opportunity for the offense to continue by promptly removing the vehicle in violation from the road."

Over the course of 2016, according to KPD records, there were 643 offenses of motorists failing to have insurance for their vehicles. The year prior, there were 783 instances.

Tennessee's Financial Responsibility Law requires all motorists to provide proof of insurance upon request from an officer, in the event of a traffic offense or crash. KPD Public Information Office Tom Patton reports that a basic violation of the law is a Class C Misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $300. If a driver in violation of the Financial Responsibility Law misrepresents having insurance that they know to be invalid, the offense is increased to a Class A Misdemeanor.

Patton added that the Class A Misdemeanor enhancement is also applicable whenever the uninsured motorist is the individual at fault in a wreck resulting in bodily injury or death of another person. A Class A Misdemeanor is an arrestable offense, punishable by up to a year in jail and significantly higher fines and court costs.

According to the Insurance Research Council, an independent nonprofit research organization cited by the KPD, 12.6 percent of motorists nationwide, or approximately 1 in 8 drivers, are uninsured. IRC research reportedly indicated that the number of uninsured motorists in Tennessee is roughly 1 in 5 drivers, which is significantly higher than the national average.