Bristol man accused of fraudulently collecting donations for Gate City veterans

On March 8, officers with the Gate city Police Department responded to a call about a man asking for money while claiming to be a member of Disabled American Veterans, according to a police report.

The man, identified as Eddie Neal Leslie, 84, Stage Coach Road, Bristol, told police he was collecting money for veterans and sending it by mail. Police reported Leslie was using a cardboard box which had multiple pictures of various veterans organizations stapled to it.

Leslie allegedly told police he had permission from the Bristol chapter of DAV to collect money. When police contacted the commander of the Bristol chapter, they were reportedly told Leslie was not supposed to be collecting money.

Gate City Police also reached out to the commander of the Kingsport chapter of DAV and were told Leslie was not supposed to be collecting money. The Kingsport commander informed the police he wanted to press charges against Leslie.

Leslie had $36.38 in his possession. He was arrested and charged with obtaining money by false pretense and panhandling.

Leslie has five prior felony convictions. He was convicted on two counts of grand larceny in 2008, one count each of credit card fraud and credit card theft in 2015 and one count of theft of property over $1,000 in Tennessee. Because of his previous theft cases, Leslie was charged with a class six felony. He was transported to the Duffield Regional Jail, where he bonded out a couple of days later.

Gate City Police Chief Scott Fink wants citizens to be aware of scammers asking for donations.

"If they're legit, they will have the proper credentials," Fink said. "They'll have a permit. They'll have a card that says they are doing what they are supposed to be doing. They'll have the correct attire and they won't be alone."

Fink said people also have a right to question the person and make sure people have credentials. He said if people feel skeptical at all about a person asking for donations, ask questions and make sure the people are legitimate.